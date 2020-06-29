New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has transferred the probe into the Tuticorin alleged custodial death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The development took place a day after Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami said that the government would transfer the case to the agency if the Madras High Court allows it to do so. Also Read - Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: Madras High Court Summons 3 Policemen, Initiates Contempt Action

Earlier today, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, which had taken suo moto cognisance of the case, and is currently conducting a judicial probe into it, said that it would have no objection nor will it interfere if the state government transferred the case to the CBI, thus paving way for the Palaniswami government to hand over the probe to the country’s premier investigation agency.

In a related development, the High Court today took serious note of allegations made against Tuticorin police by a Judicial Magistrate, who has been tasked by it to investigate the circumstances under which 59-year-old Jayaram and his 31-year-old son Bennicks died, summoning two police officers and a constable to appear before it at 10:30 AM on Tuesday.

Notably, Jayaram and Bennicks were arrested by the police on June 19 for keeping their shop open beyond business hours permissible due to the coronavirus lockdown. After being released, they died on June 23 within hours of each other.

In the wake of their deaths, reports have emerged that while in custody, they were subjected to brutal torture and, possibly, even sexual assault, the injuries from which led to their death.

The incident has triggered to massive outrage across Tamil Nadu.