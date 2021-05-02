Udhagamandalam Election Result LIVE: Counting of votes for Udhagamandalam seat in Tamil Nadu that went to polls on April 6 will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Whether it will a hat-trick of terms for the AIADMK or the return of DMK after a decade in opposition, will be made clear today. The AIADMK is contesting this polls in alliance with the BJP while the DMK has partnered with the Congress Also Read - Silchar Assembly Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes Begin at 8 am

A total of 234 Assembly constituencies went to polls on April 6, and as many as 3,998 candidates including Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, DMK president MK Stalin, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, and BJP state unit chief L Murugan are in the fray.

About Udhagamandalam

Udhagamandalam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Ganesh R. won Udhagamandalam constituency seat by a margin of 8% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Vinoth by 10,418 votes.

Key candidates: R.Ganesh (INC), Bhojarajan (BJP), Suresh Babu (MNM), Jayakumar (NTK), Lachumanan (AMMK) are the key candidates contesting from Udhagamandalam constituency in the 2021 Tamil nadu Assembly elections.



