Under-construction Building Collapses in Chennai, Several Workers Feared Trapped; Rescue Ops Underway

The incident was reported at Armenian Street, near Parrys Corner in Chennai. Officials said the rescue operation is underway.

Police and rescue personnel reached the spot to carry our the rescue operation.

Chennai: A few workers are feared trapped under the debris as an old building that was undergoing renovation collapsed in Chennai on Wednesday. The incident was reported at Armenian Street, near Parrys Corner in Chennai. Officials said the rescue operation is underway.

“Right now our priority is to clear the debris and see if anyone is trapped under the debris. As per the information from the locals, some people are there under the debris, and a search operation is underway to rescue them,” Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Principal Secretary and Commissioner, Chennai Corporation, said.

Chennai | An old building under renovation at Armenian Street, near Parrys Corner collapses. A few workers are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/PlmCsr7pAB — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

A similar incident was reported recently where four workers died and 20 others were injured after a three-storey rice mill collapsed at Karnal in Haryana. A total of 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place.

Giving details, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karnal, Anish Yadav said, “A total of 24 people have been affected out of which 20 are injured and 4 are dead. Around 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.”

“Prima facie we found that the building had some defects. A committee will be formed to investigate the incident. Legal action will be taken against the rice mill owners,” the DC added.

