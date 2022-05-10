Chennai: In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old woman died by suicide in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. If reports are to be believed, the woman was upset over the lack of a functional toilet at her husband’s house.Also Read - Shimla: Class VIII Student Cuts Vein, Hangs Self at Home; Probe Underway

The deceased has been identified as Ramya, a resident of Arisiperiyankuppam. She had tied the knot on April 16 but she left her husband’s house and started living with her mother after the wedding due to lack of toilet at her husband’s house. Also Read - Anand Mahindra Gives New House To Tamil Nadu’s Idli Amma As Mother’s Day Present And Internet Can't Keep Calm | Watch Video

As per the reports of India Today, the woman had asked her husband to move to a house with a toilet. However, he did not pay heed to her demands, which apparantly triggered repeated arguments between the couple. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Dalit Man's Custodial Death: 4 More Policemen Arrested; CB-CID Invokes SC/ST Act

Earlier on Monday, Ramya hanged herself to death from the ceiling fan at their house. She was rushed to a nearby hospital she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.