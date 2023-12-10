Home

Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu Causes Landslide In Coonoor, Vehicular Movement Halted

Tamil Nadu has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Cyclone Michaung and now a landslide has struck the Burliyar area of Coonoor. The landslide has caused the vehicular movement to be halted.

Landslide In Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Cyclone Michaung, which has now weakened and converted into a low-pressure area in Jharkhand has caused massive destruction and loss of life in the affected states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Amid the heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, vehicular movement ground to a halt after a landslide struck the Burliyar area of Coonoor in the Nilgiris district. Long trails of vehicles on both sides of the road could be seen in the visuals from the spot.

Flooding, Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu

In the aftermath of Cyclone Michaungm, persistent rainfall lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, leading to extensive flooding. The showers continued unabated on Saturday as well. Earlier this week, severe cyclonic storm Michaung unleashed its fury on Chennai, Tiruvallur, and the Kanchipuram districts and parts of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, causing widespread damage to both states.

Relief Package Announced By TN CM Stalin

Amid the severe fallout of the cyclone and its aftermath, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a relief package, which includes cash assistance of Rs 6,000 each to those affected and increased compensation in various categories, including enhanced payouts for flood-affected crops for farmers. The Tamil Nadu government also raised the amounts of compensation for different kinds of damage wrought by the cyclone.

The compensation for the kin of those who died due to the storm and the flooding that followed was raised from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The compensation for damaged huts was increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 while the grant for the loss to standing crops was raised from Rs 13,500 to Rs 17,000 per hectare.

IMD Fog Alert For These States

The India Meteorological Department issued a fog alert in isolated areas over five states on December 10 and December 11. As per an IMD statement, dense fog during the morning hours is very likely in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya on December 10 and 11. Hailstorms are also likely in isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on December 12, the IMD statement mentioned.

(Inputs from ANI)

