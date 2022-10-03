Trichy: One person died after a helium tank exploded in Trichy’s bustling market place on Sunday night. The horrific incident left several injured shattering glasses of several vehicles parked nearby. A video has surfaced the internet that has captured a CCTV footage of this sudden blast. Immediately police rushed to the spot and are on lookout for the balloon vendor whose helium tank exploded.Also Read - 5 Dead, Several Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Durga Puja Pandal In UP’s Bhadohi

VIDEO: HELIUM BLAST IN TRICHY

The CCTV footage has captured the moment of the blast and how people in and around the shop scattered in panic.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A helium tank exploded in a market in Trichy’s Kotai Vasal area yesterday; One dead & several injured. Case registered. pic.twitter.com/wUHvlaM5GQ — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

Further investigation is underway.