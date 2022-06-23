Chennai: A chaotic situation erupted at the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general council meeting on Thursday on the outskirts of Chennai. The meeting took an ugly turn and water bottles were hurled at party coordinator O Panneerselvam after he and a few of his supporters staged a walkout. A video of the high-drama situation has been shared by news agency ANI and is making rounds on the internet.Also Read - Southern Railway Cancels Several Trains in View of Agnipath Protests. Details Here

The video footage of the meeting shows how water bottles were thrown at Panneerselvam as he walked out halfway through the meeting. The meeting was held at Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace, Vanagaram in Chennai. Also Read - 40% Newly-Elected RS Members Facing Criminal Charges, Including Murder, Crime Against Women: Report

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Bottles hurled at AIADMK coordinator and former Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at the party's General Council Meeting today. The meeting took place at Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace, Vanagaram in Chennai. He walked out halfway through the meeting. pic.twitter.com/lVb1AdvAGt — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday walked out of the party’s General Council meeting after it stuck to the single leadership demand and favoured his rival and party Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

As EPS was honoured with a decorated crown, a sword and sceptre by supporters amid chants favouring him, OPS along with his supporters including Deputy Secretary R Vaithilingam moved out of the hall and left the premises. The GC meet, that witnessed chaotic scenes was over within 40 minutes after it started.

B Valarmathi, a senior office-bearer and a former Minister sung a song from party founder M G Ramachandran’s movie and said, ‘a leader will emerge’ apparently hailing EPS. The GC meet, which stuck to the one and only demand of making EPS the supreme party leader, turned out to be a full show of strength of the Palaniswami camp with OPS followers heavily outnumbered.

OPS, as Panneerselvam is known, was seated close to EPS on the dais when the GC burst into the single leadership chorus. The party announced that the GC would again meet on July 11.