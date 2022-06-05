Coimbatore: A Tamil Nadu traffic constable was transferred to the police control room in Coimbatore on Saturday, after a video clip showing him purportedly slapping a food delivery man on a busy road went viral on social media. Sathish, a Grade-1 constable attached to Singanallur police station, was found to have slapped the delivery person at a traffic junction on Avinashi Road on Friday. Senior police officials swung into action and transferred the constable to the control room.Also Read - Man Booked For Sodomizing Dog In Tamil Nadu’s Salem, Animal In Critical Condition

Mohanasundaram, 38, has been working as a delivery partner with food aggregator Swiggy for the last two years. On Friday evening, Mohanasundaram noticed a private school bus driver driving in a rash and negligent manner. The bus was about to hit two vehicles and a pedestrian near a mall on the busy stretch. As he questioned the driver, there was a brief traffic jam. Also Read - Natural Beauty to Religious Hotspots: 8 Perfect Weekend Getaways From Chennai

The policeman abused and slapped the food delivery person twice, and snatched his mobile phone, while also damaging the motorcycle, showed the video recorded by another commuter. Satish reportedly asked Mohanasundram whether he knew who the owner of the school bus was and that if any vehicular traffic problem arises, the police would look into it.

Based on the complaint by Mohanasundaram on Saturday at the City Police Commissioner’s office, the officials transferred Satish to the control room, police said.

