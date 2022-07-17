Chennai: Violence erupted in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district on Sunday after a 17-year-old girl studying in a private residential school at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem died, allegedly by suicide. According to the reports, the agitated protesters entered the school premises where the girl reportedly died vandalised the property. Chief minister MK Stalin issued a statement in the wake of the violence and appealed for peace.Also Read - Craving A Beach Day? Here Are The 5 Cleanest Beaches In India One Just Cannot Resist | See Pics

Meanwhile, C Sylendra Babu, TN DGP on Kallakurichi violence, said that the girl has died of natural causes. "School girl died of natural causes, we registered case. Parents approached HC for another post-mortem. Small group of people came to protest at school, we made arrangements but they collected larger number of people," he said.

Girl would appear to have died due to hemorrhage: Autopsy report

According to the autopsy report, "the girl would appear to have died due to hemorrhage and shock due to multiple injuries. However, final opinion reserved pending report of Chemical Analysis of Viscera": Kallakurichi Government Medical College & Hospital

Violence Breaks Out In Kallakurichi

Violent protesters barged into a Tamil Nadu school on Sunday while demanding justice over the death of a girl student.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu | Violence broke out in Kallakurichi with protesters entering a school, setting buses ablaze, vandalizing school property as they sought justice over the death of a Class 12 girl pic.twitter.com/gntDjuC2Zx — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

Chief Minister MK Statin Appeals For Peace

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the protesters to maintain peace and assured of severe punishment for those responsible for the death of the student. In a series of tweets, he wrote, “Violence worries me. Accused will be punished when the police probe over the school girl’s death ends. I have asked the DGP and the Home Secretary to travel to Kallakurichi. I request people to maintain peace.”

News In Short: The 17 year-old girl, studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem, about 15km from here was found dead on July 13 in the hostel premises, news agency PTI reported. The girl was suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor.