Viral Video: Hundreds Of Great Hornbill Birds Gather In Tamil Nadu Making For Astonishing Sight | WATCH

Unfortunately, Great Hornbills are listed as “Vulnerable” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List since 2018. If only we could be more sensitive towards preserving our eco-system things would have been different and better.

Viral Video: Hundreds Of Great Hornbill Birds Gather In Tamil Nadu Making For Astonishing Sight | WATCH

Viral Video: Nature marks its presence in many ways that leave us wondering about its charm and charisma. Every year, during specific times and seasons, millions of migratory birds fly long distances. Their arrival makes the place vibrant and full of life. These birds cover very long distances across continents, thus making it more alluring for us about the mechanism that they follow to reach the exact place every time. Apart from these birds, there are native birds that make for wonderful sightings for bird watchers and common people alike.

One such unique bird is the great hornbill which is found in the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. Due to its large size and color, it is important in many tribal cultures and rituals. The Government of Kerala has declared it as the official Kerala state bird.

One Twitter post shared by Supriya Sahu IAS is going viral and is being much appreciated by netizens. The post has a video and an image with the caption, “Hundreds of Great Hornbills congregate in Nelliyampathy and Valparai regions in Tamil Nadu every year. Here is a brilliant capture of ‘mid air casque butting’ when two hornbills engage in an aggressive fight hitting with their casques.Captured by Dhanuparan #Hornbills.”

YOU TOO ENJOY THE VIDEO HERE

Hundreds of Great Hornbills congregate in Nelliyampathy and Valparai regions in Tamil Nadu every year. Here is a brilliant capture of ‘mid air casque butting’ when two hornbills engage in an aggressive fight hitting with their casques.Captured by Dhanuparan #Hornbills pic.twitter.com/xeiA3cUTxf — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 2, 2023

Supriya Sahu IAS regularly posts videos related to nature and wildlife. Her posts are a big hit on social media.