Virudhunagar Election Result Live Updates: Virudhunagar is an assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu. In 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Virudhunagar Assembly Constituency was recorded as 71.3 percent.

Key Candidates: A.R.R.Srinivasan (DMK), G.Pandurangan (BJP), Manimaran (AISMK), Selvakumar (NTK), M.Thangaraj (AMMK) are key candidates contesting from Virudhunagar constituency in the 2021 Tamil nadu Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Here Are The LIVE UPDATES:

Date of Polling: Tuesday, 06 April 2021

Date of Counting: Sunday, 02 May 2021

Total Voters: 2,24,327

Male: 1,09,607

Female: 1,14,674

Transgender: 46