WATCH: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Trichy’s Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Listens To ‘Kamba Ramayanam’

PM Modi on Saturday visited the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Trichy and listened to verses from the 'Kamba Ramayanam'.

PM Modi listened to verses from the 12th century epic 'Kamba Ramayanam' by legendary Tamil poet Kambar.

Tamil Nadu News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday offered prayers at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Trichy and also listened to verses from the 12th century epic ‘Kamba Ramayanam’ by legendary Tamil poet Kambar.

Draped in a traditional veshti and angavastram, the Prime Minister arrived in Tiruchirappalli and paid a visit to the famed temple and paid obeisance. PM Modi also shared a heartwarming moment with an elephant named ‘Andal’. The PM fed ‘Andal’ who blessed him in return by gently placing its trunk upon Modi’s head.

Later, a scholar recited verses from the ‘Kamba Ramayanam’– one of the oldest versions of the Ramayana epic penned by famed Tamil poet Kambar in the early 12th century. Legends say that Kambar had first presented his Ramayana at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and won the hearts of the people.

To commemorate the Kambar’s rendition of the Ramayana, a mantapa known as ‘Kamba Ramayana Mantapam’, was installed at the temple.

Seated in the same place where Kamba first recited the Tamil Ramayana, PM Modi listened to verses from the 12th century poem.

The Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple at Srirangam is one of the most most ancient temple complexes in the country with a deep connection to Lord Ram. The deity worshipped here is Sri Ranganatha Swamy, a reclining form of Lord Vishnu. Legends say, the idol at Srirangam temple was originally worshipped by Lord Ram and his ancestors, gifted to them by Brahma himself.

PM @narendramodi at the beautiful Ranganatha swamy temple in Srirangam, Trichy pic.twitter.com/Z6Jf3AwX8z — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) January 20, 2024

PM Modi’s ‘anusthan’

The Prime Minister has been observing a 11-day ‘anusthan’ to prepare for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22.

Officials said PM Modi, who began the special ritual on January 12, is sleeping on the floor and surviving on a strict coconut water-only diet.

They said that, during the ‘anusthan’, the Prime Minister is strictly adhering to ‘Yam Niyam’ as laid down in the scriptures and is observing a fast while only drinking coconut water for subsistence during this period. The PM is also observing a strict penance during the 11-day period.

Earlier, PM Modi was greeted by a massive crowd upon his arrival in Tiruchirappalli. The Prime Minister was seen waving to the crowd and was later greeted by the temple priests with welcome slogans written on the road in Sanskrit announcing his arrival.

“Devotees across India are very happy that our PM is visiting Srirangam. Lord Ranganathar is also happy about the PM’s visit. Our PM cares for everyone’s welfare so is Ranganathar, so it’s a blessed occasion for Srirangam. Before this, no Prime Minister has come to Srirangam, this is the first time a PM is visiting here. We all are very proud of his visit,” said the temple head priest Sundar Bhattar.

(With ANI inputs)

