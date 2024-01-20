Home

Tamil Nadu

WATCH VIDEOS: PM Modi Takes Holy Dip, Blessings From ‘Gajaraj Elephant’ At Rameswaram Temple

The priests accorded the prime minister traditional honours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu and took blessings from Gajraj elephant. (ANI images)

PM Modi At Rameswaram: Wearing a rudraksha-mala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers in the Ramanathaswamy shrine, an ancient Shiva temple in the state of Tamil Nadu. PM Modi took a dip in the 22 “theerths” inside the temple complex which is considered an auspicious and spiritual activity by the devotees. The 22 theerths are natural springs, and each one of them is known as “Nazhi Kinaru” (well) in Tamil.

Prime Minister Modi also took a holy dip at the Angi Theerth beach.

Watch The Videos Here

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister also took a holy dip into the sea here. pic.twitter.com/v7BCSxdnSk — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: An elephant at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli blessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and played a mouth organ as PM visited the temple to offer prayers. PM Narendra Modi is the first prime minister to visit Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in… pic.twitter.com/3YI22dO0UM — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

The priests accorded the prime minister traditional honours. PM Modi also took part in “Bhajan” singing at the holy shrine.

The Sethupathy Maravar rulers of Ramnad and Sivaganga have made immense contributions to the Ramanathaswamy temple by way of endowments. Also, their role in further extending the temple complex and guarding it is significant, reports news agency PTI.

The temple, tucked away in the Pamban or Rameswaram island of Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district, has a connect to the Ramayana, as the Shiva linga here was installed by Shri Ram. Lord Ram and Sita Devi prayed here. The Ram Setu (Adam’s bridge) is also a popular and well-known link.

The Rameswaram temple is one of the 12 jyothirlinga shrines and in 1897, Swami Vivekananda prayed at the temple.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.