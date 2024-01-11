Home

Tamil Nadu

WATCH: TN BJP Chief Annamalai Gets In Heated Argument With Christian Men, Booked For Promoting ‘Religious Enmity’

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai had paid a visit to the Lourdes Church when he was confronted by some youths from the Christian community who objected to his visit.

Tami Nadu News: Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai was Thursday booked for promoting “religious enmity”, days after the saffron party leader got into an altercation with some Christian youths who tried to stop him from entering a church in Dharmapuri district.

On January 8, Annamalai had paid a visit to the Lourdes Church when he was confronted by some youths from the Christian community who objected to his visit, resulting in an argument between the BJP leader and the young men.

A video of the altercation which had gone viral on social media showed Tamil Nadu BJP chief “explaining” the Manipur issue to the youths during the heated argument.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

⁦@annamalai_k⁩ Ji was prevented from visiting a Church in Dharmapuri. This sort of behaviour is unacceptable violation of Fundamental Rights guaranteed under the Constitution. TN needs a change @BJP4India @BJP4TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/cKCriBZNW1 — Adv. Srinath. Iyengar (@SriIyengar) January 8, 2024

“Don’t speak like DMK. This is a public place. What rights do you have to stop me? What would you do if I rallied 10,000 people and staged a dharna?,” Annamalai can be heard saying in the viral video.

The locals had raised the Manipur issue and the travails of the Christians in the northeastern state. As Annamalai made his way into the Church, a group of youths opposed his entry, citing the Manipur issue, and raised slogans against him, the police said.

Eventually, with police intervention, Annamalai was able to garland the statue of Mother Mary and also offer prayers at the Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine.

Annamalai had visited the Christian shrine located at B Pallipatti area under the Harur assembly segment during his ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra in Dharmapuri district.

Responding to the incident, the state BJP unit has alleged that young men who opposed Annamalai’s entry into the church belonged to the ruling DMK.

Case against Annamalai

Meanwhile, the police in Dharmapuri district of the state Thursday registered an FIR against Annamalai allegedly promoting religious hatred.

According to the police, the case was registered against the state BJP chief following a complaint filed by a local resident named Karthik, and after taking legal opinion. The FIR was registered at the Bommidi police station, they said.

IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion etc), and 504 (provocation to cause breach of public peace) have been invoked against Annamalai, besides another section (505, sub-section 2) that deals with promotion of hatred, a police official said.

The Tamil Nadu BJP has condemned the DMK government for the legal action taken against Annamalai and alleged that the ruling dispensation was in fact the ones who are promoting religious hatred.

(With inputs from agencies)

