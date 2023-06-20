Home

Tamil Nadu Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram & Chengalpattu Districts

The IMD has also forecast moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning for the next 2-3 days in the city, suburbs and heavy rain in one or two places in Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and a few other districts on Tuesday.

Chennai: Vehicles wade through the waterlogged Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway after rainfall, in Chennai, Monday, June 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI06_19_2023_000027B)

Tamil Nadu Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the next three hours for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts. According to IMD, moderate thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Thiravallur, Claennai, Kancheepurani, and Chengalpattu districts during the three hours.

“Convective cells over Chennai, Chengalpattu. Kanchipuram and Thituvallur districts during the past two hours have caused intense thunderstorms with moderate rain in any areas of these districts,” the IMD said.

Holiday declared for schools

Heavy overnight rains lashed Chennai and its suburbs, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools on Monday, as morning office-goers had a hard time braving the downpour amid traffic snarls in some parts of the city. Trees were uprooted in areas including Ekkatuthangal, Adyar and Nanganallur and the city civic body was clearing them, Greater Chennai Corporation officials said. Authorities in Chennai and its adjoining districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur, in addition to Vellore and Ranipet,also declared a holiday for schools after the rains. Rail traffic affected, several trains partially cancelled after heavy rain The Southern Railway announced partial cancellation of a number of outbound services– including to Mysuru, Tirupati, Coimbatore and Mumbai, due to waterlogging between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge junction. It announced the services originating from other stations in and around the city although they were slated to leave from Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Widespread heavy rainfall was recorded across Chennai on Sunday night.

