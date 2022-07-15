Salem: A question paper in the Periyar University of Tamil Nadu has stoked a controversy after a caste-related question was asked in the MA History exam conducted on Thursday. The objectionable question– “Which one is the Lower Caste that belongs to Tamil Nadu” with four options mentioning different castes – was asked to the first-year (second semester) Master in History students who were taking their exam in the subject ‘Freedom Movement of Tamil Nadu: From 1800 to 1947’.Also Read - Tamil Nadu To Roll Out Free Breakfast Scheme For Govt School Students. Check Details HERE

Assuring an investigation into the matter, Vice Chancellor Jagannathan said that another university had prepared the question and he did not have any information regarding the paper. “Question papers for exams are not prepared by Periyar University. Other university and college lecturers prepared the question paper. Usually, to avoid a question paper leak, we don’t read the question paper before the exam. I did not get any information regarding the controversial question. We will investigate this,” the VC said. Also Read - IT Raids on 2 Tamil Nadu Business Groups, Undisclosed Income Over Rs 500 Crore Detected

Tamil Nadu | 1st-year MA History students of Periyar University in Salem got asked in the exam, "Which one is the lower caste that belongs to Tamil Nadu?" with 4 options mentioning different castes pic.twitter.com/kdJxQrMo5R — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

Also Read - Why Mahabalipuram is Beyond Dreamy For Those Who Love Temples, Caves And Everything Ancient - See Pics

“We are seeking a report from the controller of examination today who set the question paper. We are not considering conducting a re-exam,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)