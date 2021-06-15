Chennai: Ousted chief of Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK VK Sasikala was on Tuesday heard in a purported audio clip saying that she will make a comeback soon and set her party straight. The purported audio clip emerged a day after the opposition party sacked 15 people she spoke with recently. She was heard in the audio clip saying that other elections are coming up and the party will have to win and protect Jayalalithaa’s legacy. She was also heard as saying that she is pained to know that the party workers are expelled when her party is in opposition. Also Read - Viral Video: Tamil Nadu Man Worships Alcohol Bottles After State Allows Reopening of Liquor Shops | WATCH

In the audio clip, she further stated as saying that she has a responsibility and confident that she would be able to set the party straight. However, her only wish is that the party AIADMK should be strong even if it turns 100 years. "We would definitely bring Amma (Jayalalithaa) rule. I will meet all of you soon," she was heard as saying.

The audio statement from Sasikala comes a day after the AIADMK sacked 15 functionaries including its spokesperson, Pugalendhi, for anti-party activities and bringing disrepute. The action was taken after many of the expelled members spoke to Sasikala on the phone recently.

The development comes after the clips of the telephonic conversations between Sasikala and some of her supporters were shared widely on social media last month.

Moreover, the AIADMK on Monday warned of disciplinary action against those in the party if they interacted with Sasikala again.

The AIADMK legislators’ meeting, held at the party headquarters in Chennai, which passed the unanimous resolution warning of stern action, also elected party’s coordinator O Panneerselvam as deputy leader of the opposition in the assembly.

Calling for the immediate removal of all those who spoke to Sasikala over phone, the resolution said it was already warned through a statement on May 23 that stern action would be taken against those indulging in anti-party activities.

As the main opposition party, AIADMK has 66 MLAs, it said and condemned attempts of Sasikala to reach out to some members in the party.