‘Would’ve Ch***ed Him To Pieces’: DMK Minister TM Anbarasan’s ‘Threatening’ Remark Against PM Modi Triggers Row | WATCH

Addressing a public gathering, DMK Minister TM Anbarasan is heard saying; "I am silent and speaking in a soft manner as I am a Minister. If I weren't a Minister, I would have chopped him (PM Modi) to pieces".

DMK Minister TM Anbarasan (R) made threatening remarks against PM Modi, triggering a controversy.

Tamil Nadu Minister TM Anbarasan Wednesday triggered a massive controversy after a purported video showed him allegedly issuing threatening remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a public gathering, the DMK Minister is heard saying; “I am silent and speaking in a soft manner as I am a Minister. If I weren’t a Minister, I would have chopped him (PM Modi) to pieces”.

TM Anbarasan is the Minister for Rural Industries, Cottage Industries, Small Industries, and Slum clearance board in Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK government led by Chief Minister M.K Stalin. He reportedly made the contentious remarks last weekend, a week after PM Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in the state’s Tiruppur.

“If I was not a minister, I would've ch0pped PM Modi into pieces – DMK Minister TM Anbarasan" Does it fall under hate speech? @sardesairajdeep @ravishndtv pic.twitter.com/XMXX8a8x7Y — Mr Sinha (Modi's family) (@MrSinha_) March 13, 2024

“We have seen many Prime Ministers but never has been such a PM who stoops this low. Modi threatens to eradicate us, I want to tell him that DMK is not your ordinary organisation. It was built on the back of innumerable sacrifices and by shedding a lot of blood,” Anbarasan is heard saying in the video in Tamil.

He adds, “all those who said they will destroy DMK have perished. This organisation will still stand tall, keep that in mind”.

The DMK minister then says he would’ve “chopped him (Modi) to pieces” if he wasn’t a Minister.

“I am silent and speaking in a soft manner as I am a Minister. If I weren’t a Minister, I would have chopped him (PM Modi) to pieces,” Anbarasan says in the video.

BJP lashes out at DMK, INDIA Bloc

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at the ruling DMK over the Minister’s threatening remarks against the Prime Minister and also trained guns at the opposition INDIA bloc, of which the DMK is a part of.

The viral clip of the DMK Minister’s threat comments against PM Modi were widely shared by BJP leaders on social media platforms as the saffron party attacked the INDIA grouping over the alleged comments of the Minister.

“INDI Alliance’s agenda can’t be more clear. Eliminate Sanatan Dharma and anyone who is seen protecting it,” BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya wrote on X while sharing the purported video of the minister’s comments.

Reacting to the DMK Minister’s remarks, BJP National Secretary Satya Kumar Yadav said it was “another low for the INDI Alliance” who have resorted to such blatant disrespect of the Prime Minister as they already realise the outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls won’t be in their favour.

“The INDI Alliance knows the result of LS Elections so they’re now resorting to abusing PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. Such blatant disrespect of the Honourable PM is unacceptable and deserves strong condemnation,” Yadav said.

