Yellow Alert Issued As Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Likely In Tamil Nadu’s 11 Districts

Heavy rains are expected due to the depression prevailing over the southeast Bay of Bengal. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A yellow alert has been issued for 11 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days, the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday. Heavy rains are expected due to the depression prevailing over the southeast Bay of Bengal, according to a student by the Met Centre.

“Due to the weather system prevailing over the Bay of Bengal, there will be heavy rains followed by thunderstorms in the next two days in 11 districts of the state,” RMC scientist P Senthamarai Kannan said.

Rains are likely in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Kanniyakumarai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for the next two days as strong winds are likely to blow.

The RMC also predicted light to moderate rains for coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and also in some areas of Karaikkal for the next two days.

The weather department has already issued a warning to fishermen to return to the coasts by Tuesday evening due to the depression formed over the sea. A senior RMC official said: “The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till February 4 due to wind at a speed of 40 to 50 kmph likely to prevail along the Tamil Nadu coast and Gulf of Mannar areas.”