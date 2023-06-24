Home

Work Smarter, Not Harder: 10 AI Tools That Can Help Make Your Job Easier In No Time

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence isn’t new. But, much like the Internet in the early 90s, it’s taken the world by storm. Today, almost everyone is using AI tools for various reasons and the results are mind-blowing. And while some are still figuring out how to plug this technology into their daily workflows, it’s clear that AI tools are changing the game.

The most prominent use cases driving AI in business include automating tasks, improving business operations and decision-making, boosting performance and behavior predictions, and increasing revenue, among other things.

In this article, we have highlighted top 10 AI tools that are sure to take you by surprise and supercharge your work. Whether you’re a businessman, student, developer, or simply someone looking to boost your skills, these tools will help you unlock AI’s full potential and stay ahead of the curve.

10 Best AI productivity tools

Text Blaze: Blaze is a free app that saves time and increases quality by automating repeated typing tasks anywhere on the web. Users save text snippets and insert them anywhere using predefined keyboard shortcuts. DIRECT LINK HERE Steve AI: Steve.AI is the world’s only AI-patented video-making app for creating animation and live-action videos in seconds. it is also packed with script and blog-to-video features, which allow you to instantly convert written text into bite-sized videos. The AI automatically extracts text right from your blog URL and then selects small, medium, or large excerpts to turn into wholesome videos. DIRECT LINK HERE Tribescaler: It is a copywriting tool that helps you craft viral hooks and tweets in seconds. It helps content creators on Twitter and Linkedin create irresistible hooks to make their tweets go viral. Tribescaler is designed to make the hook-writing process easier and faster with its intuitive interface, hook library, and AI-generated text. DIECT LINK HERE Typewise: Typewise is a virtual keyboard app developed to minimizes typing errors on mobile devices. It can Auto-completion of entire sentences and paragraphs in real-time. Can auto-generated email and chat responses based on context. DIRECT LINK HERE Eightify: It is an AI-powered tool that generates concise summaries of YouTube videos, extracting 8 key ideas to help users quickly determine the video’s value. Ideal for busy professionals, this tool is perfect for business education, podcasts, interviews, news, and lectures. DIERCT LINK HERE Stockimg: Stockimg.AI is an AI image generation tool designed to make it easy to generate AI logos, book covers, posters, and more. It packed with speedy processing, versatile design options, and a powerful GPU, so you can produce the perfect design in just seconds. DIRECT LINK HERE Glasp: It is a social web highlighter that people can highlight and organize quotes and thoughts from the web, and access other like-minded people’s learning. It is a free Chrome Extension that lets you quickly capture online content with colored highlighting options, which are then automatically curated to your Glasp homepage. DIRECT LINK HERE 10Web: It is the only all-in-one website builder for WordPress that lets you build, host, and manage your sites. It Build or recreate any website in minutes with the power of AI. All you need to do is answer a few simple questions about your business and let AI generate tailored content and images based on your answers. DIRECT LINK HERE Brain.fm: It is science-backed music that enhances focus, improves sleep, and more. It uses sound to change your brainwave patterns, so you can drop into deep focus or fall asleep faster, every time. DIRECT LINK HERE Regie: Regie.ai is the only Generative AI Platform for enterprise sales teams that personalizes content using data unique to your business and your prospects. It has all the tools and integrations the clients need to enable sales, marketing, and the workplace with better communication. DIRECT LINK HERE

