10 Powerful Things Bard Can Do That ChatGPT Cannot

New Delhi: ChatGPT became an internet sensation almost momentarily after OpenAI launched it in November 2022. Now, Google has introduced Bard, an AI-powered chatbot. However, there are stark differences between ChatGPT and Bard.

What’s ChatGPT?

GPT stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer, which finds patterns within data sequences. At present ChatGPT uses the GPT-3.5 language model, which is trained from human-created text on the internet. ChatGPT Plus, the paid version, now uses the upgraded GPT-4 model. ChatGPT uses the AI language model to formulate responses to user queries.

What is Bard?

Google Bard is also an AI-powered chatbot. It draws responses from the internet to simulate human conversations with natural language processing and machine learning.

Initially, Bard used LaMDA for dialogue applications but then upgraded to Google’s next-generation language model PaLM 2 (Pathways Language Model). This model is better at common sense reasoning, logic and mathematics compared to previous models, Google said in a blog.

As per the company, this version is faster than the older ones. Bard can provide you more descriptive answers than what you get through a typical Google search.

A Twitter user named ‘Robin – The AI Guy’ (@heyrobinai) has compiled a list of ten “powerful” things that Bard can do, but ChatGPT can’t.

1. Internet Access

Get quick answers based on real-time information.

It’s free and fast.

2. Plugins

Supercharge prompts with helpful plugins to get more done.

– Order groceries with Instacart

– Book a reservation with OpenTable

– Plan a trip with Kayak

+ more

ChatGPT Plugins are waitlisted. Bard is open.

3. Coding

– Write or explain code in simple terms.

– Use Bard as a coding co-pilot

Example: “Can you explain the AutoGPT code to me [insert link]”

4. Image Responses

Get images directly in prompt results.

Example: “What are some must-see sites in New Orleans?”

5. Image Search

Bard can process images as prompts.

6. Export and Collaboration

Unlike ChatGPT, Bard makes it easy to export. You can export into documents or send via Gmail.

You can also extend your prompts with search with the “Google it”

7. Website/Article Summary

You can ask Bard for summaries and questions about any website.

Speed read, learn fast, and simplify complex topics.

Example: “Can you summarize this article [Link].

Bonus tip: You can also ask for it to format key points in bulleted format

8. Multiple Drafts

You can select from multiple drafts, letting you pick/regenerate your favorite.

9. Voice Prompting

A unique feature for minimizing effort.

Bard is also available on mobile where voice prompting is amazing to have on the go.

10. SEO Companion

Bard can analyze your website to support keyword research, on/off-site optimization and strategy.

Example: I want to improve the ranking of my website in search engines. My website is [LINK]

