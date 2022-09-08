New Delhi: Apple just wrapped up its big fall iPhone event and the spectacular “Far Out” launch brought an avalanche of new products where it announced new ranges of iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches. Alongside the next family of iPhones, Apple announced interesting updates to its Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro. The Apple event also witnessed the debut of Mac Studio and Studio Display, iPad Air with 5G chip, new 5G supported version of iPhone SE among others. It is the second in-person event the company has held since the start of the pandemic. The company focused on four iPhone 14 models, three Apple Watch models, including a new high-end ‘Ultra’ variant, and its latest AirPods Pro 2. At the Worldwide Developers Conference held on June 6, the tech giant had revealed the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and software revamp including the release of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9.Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Launched Along With New iPhone 14: Check Price, Availability and More

HERE ARE 14 BIG TAKEAWAYS FROM APPLE’S FALL 2022 EVENT