New Delhi: Apple just wrapped up its big fall iPhone event and the spectacular “Far Out” launch brought an avalanche of new products where it announced new ranges of iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches. Alongside the next family of iPhones, Apple announced interesting updates to its Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro. The Apple event also witnessed the debut of Mac Studio and Studio Display, iPad Air with 5G chip, new 5G supported version of iPhone SE among others. It is the second in-person event the company has held since the start of the pandemic. The company focused on four iPhone 14 models, three Apple Watch models, including a new high-end ‘Ultra’ variant, and its latest AirPods Pro 2. At the Worldwide Developers Conference held on June 6, the tech giant had revealed the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and software revamp including the release of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9.Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Launched Along With New iPhone 14: Check Price, Availability and More
HERE ARE 14 BIG TAKEAWAYS FROM APPLE’S FALL 2022 EVENT
- Apple Watch 8: it has new features including a temperature sensor and is swimproof and crackproof. It will come in four colours — black, gold, aluminium, and red — and three colours in stainless steel. It costs at least Rs 45,900 for an aluminium model.
- The new watch also features improved crash detection, up to 18 hours of battery life (up to 36 hours in low power mode) and new watch faces and bands for full customization.
- Apple Watches will be available by September 16 and is priced starting from $399 ( Rs. 31,804) for GPS, $499 (Rs. 39,775) for cellular.
- Apple Watch SE: It will come in silver, midnight, and starlight. It has the same chip as the SE, but it’s 20% faster than before. The back case is composed from nylon composite materials. It covers fall detection, crash detection, and other SE features. It will retail for Rs 29,900 on September 16.
- Apple Watch Ultra is a high-end watch with a new design, bigger screen, and titanium case. The device is aimed at professional athletes and runners. It will cost Rs 89,900 and will hit retail shelves on September 23.
- AirPods Pro 2: The new AirPods Pro wireless earbuds feature an updated processing chip for better sound quality. It includes new touch control to adjust the volume. Apple said that noise cancellation on the AirPods Pro 2 is twice as good as before. They start at Rs 26,900 and will launch on September 23.
- iPhone 14: iPhone 14 models gets satellite connectivity for emergencies use. This iPhone can connect you to the help even in the absence of mobile network.
- The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch screen. It has a super retina custom OLED display, ceramic shield glass, and aerospace-grade aluminium body, and come in five colours: midnight, starlight, light blue, purple and red. The iPhone 14 will start at Rs 79,900 for 128 GB.
- iPhone 14 Plus: Think of the iPhone 14 Plus as a larger version of the iPhone 14 (or a cheaper, not-as-fully-featured version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max). It has got a 6.7-inch screen and a bigger battery than the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, but otherwise, features are the same.
- The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro are Apple’s new high-end models. The iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the bigger model with a 6.7-inch screen.
- The iPhone Pro and Pro Max models have new displays that are brighter and sharper than the previous models. They also include the always-on display. They also boast a new A16 Apple chip, which focuses on power efficiency, display and camera performance. Both phones have surgical-grade stainless steel and are available in four colours: space black, silver, gold and deep purple.
- iPhone 14 Pro colours include space black, silver, gold, and deep purple. It has reworked True Depth camera which uses 30% less area and the proximity sensor is placed behind the display.
- The iPhone 14 Pro will start at Rs 129,900 and the bigger model, iPhone Pro Max starts at Rs 139,900. That’s the same price as last year’s models.
- The iPhone 14 Cameras: It focuses on improving camera performance, especially in low-light environments, and personal safety. Its 12 MP main camera features a faster aperture and better light sensors to allow for more vivid colors and a better ability at maintaining skin tones. The 12 MP front camera has auto focus for the first time ever.