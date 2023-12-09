Home

Technology

24 Million People Engage With Websites Using AI To Digitally Undress Women In Photos

24 Million People Engage With Websites Using AI To Digitally Undress Women In Photos

As many as 24 million people are using websites and apps that enable them to digitally undress women in photos using AI tools.

24 Million People Engage With Websites Using AI To Digitally Undress Women In Photos

Artificial Intelligence has become an instant hit since its launch, assisting everyone from students learning new languages to large corporate companies utilising AI tools for complex research. Nowadays, several AI tools are available online through which people can ease their work. However, these AI tools are also exploited by fraudsters for committing online crimes. A recent study has highlighted another kind of crime involving the use of AI-powered apps and websites. Researchers and privacy advocates are alarmed by the growing trend of AI powered apps and websites to digitally undress women in photos, revealing significant concerns, as reported by Bloomberg.

Trending Now

A n alarming report from social network analysis company Graphika indicates that as many as 24 million people visited these undressing websites in most of September alone. This has raised concerns over the surge in non-consensual pornography driven by advancements in artificial intelligence.

You may like to read

The “nudify” services, using popular social media networks for their promotion, have witnessed a surge of over 2,400 percent in links advertising undressing apps on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit since the start of the year. These services utilise AI tools to digitally undress individuals, primarily targeting women.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.