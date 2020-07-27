New Delhi: A month after banning 59 Chinese applications, the Narendra Modi-led government has banned 47 more apps of Chinese origin on Monday. If reports are to be believed, the recent 47 banned apps were functioning as clones of the earlier banned apps. Also Read - After PUBG, Pakistan Bans BIGO App & Gives Final Warning to TikTok Over 'Vulgar & Obscene Content'

Besides, the government is also planning to put a ban on 250 apps including PubG, Ali Express. Sources have said that the government is examining the list of over 250 Chinese apps that are under scanner for violation of national security and user privacy. Also Read - PMWL 2020 League Play Week 2, Day 2: Updated Results, Points Table And Where to Watch Online

Some top gaming applications linked with China are also expected to be banned in the new list that is being made, sources said. The Chinese applications that have come under the scanner of the government include Alibaba, PUBG, Tencent, Xiaomi, ByteDance and others. Also Read - How to install PUBG Mobile on your smartphone without internet

“The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”, the government said in a release.