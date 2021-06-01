Redmi recently launched its budget-friendly smartwatch in India as ‘The Redmi Watch’. It is the first smartwatch from the company. This smartwatch was launched on May 13 alongside the Redmi Note 10S smartphone, which offers a 1.4-inch LCD color display and more than 10 days of battery life. The Redmi Watch is priced at an affordable rate of Rs 3,999 with features that you cannot resist buying.

Here are 5 topmost reasons for which you will surely love to buy the latest budget-friendly Redmi Watch –

Affordable Price: The Redmi Watch comes at an economical and reasonable price of Rs 3,999 which makes it the best buying option. The watch is available via Mi.com, Mi Home, and Flipkart.

Premium Display: The Redmi Watch is launched with a 1.4-inch LCD color touchscreen display with 320×320 pixels resolution and 323 PPI with 2.5D curved glass which gives it an elite design. It is also 5ATM water-resistant which is up to 50 meters. It provides clear pictures and texts outdoors under direct sunlight, as well as indoors. There is an auto-brightness feature in the watch that makes every glance at the watch worthwhile whether it’s Incoming calls, messages, or reminders. As the company claims, a feature of ambient light sensor based on the environmental and lightning condition is given in the watch which magnifies users’ viewing experience.

Comprehensive Design and Build: The Redmi Watch has the same Rectangular design just like Apple Watch. The bezels are thick, and it comes with a size of 20mm which is a perfect size for an average person. You will be amazed to know, despite having a thick bezel, the watch is extremely light and weighs just 35 grams. It features more than 200 watch faces and interestingly four changeable color straps. The color straps come in Ivory, Black, Blue, and Olive, making it your perfect partner on any occasion and attire. The Redmi Watch is available in three color options including Ivory, Black, and Blue.

Fitness-Oriented Smartwatch: Another factor that makes it the best buying option for you is its fitness features and tracking options. There are options like heart rate, sleep monitoring, weather details, and calorie count. The watch sports a PPG Heart Rate Sensor, an Ambient Light Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Three-axis Acceleration Sensor, Gyroscope, and Barometer. Some other features like Weather, Clock, Alarm, Flash, and Music Control comes equipped with it.

Yet, there’s one thing that the company majorly misses out on in this serious COVID time is SpO2 sensor. The pulse oximeters or often called SpO2 sensors available on the smartwatches helps in measuring oxygen level. It is missing in Redmi Watch as the company claims it couldn’t get the accurate readings. But the company has given other features like built-in GPS tracking along with 11 different fitness tracking modes through which you can track your running status. The watch support exercises including Outdoor running, Treadmill, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor cycling, Freestyle, Walking, Hiking, Trail run, Pool swimming, Open water swimming, and Cricket.

Powerful Battery: The Redmi Watch houses a 230 mAh battery and believe me it doesn’t disappoint at all. One of the major batteries draining feature, Always-On display is missing in the watch which makes the battery of Redmi Watch lasts longer. The charger has a thick cable and while docking the smartwatch on the charger enables its auto-rotating docked mode which tells you the time, date, percentage, and charging status. Xiaomi claims that the Redmi Watch lasts 10 days on a single charge and it takes 2 hours to fully charge. The phone is compatible with Android smartphones with Bluetooth 5.0 and iPhones of 10.0+.

Competing with the Realme watch in the same segment, you will not find only Spo2 in the Redmi watch, but it does have integrated GPS which is one of the major features. All in All, if you are looking for a smartwatch in the budget segment with features that can help you in day-to-day life, The Redmi Watch is a perfect option.