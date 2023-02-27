New Delhi: South Korean technology giant Samsung has launched Samsung Galaxy A14 4G in Malaysia. The latest Samsung smartphone features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,408 pi

New Delhi: South Korean technology giant Samsung has launched Samsung Galaxy A14 4G in Malaysia. The latest Samsung smartphone features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,408 pixels. The price for the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G has not yet been listed on the Samsung Malaysia website. Reportedly, the newly launched device is available in select offline stores and is priced at MYR 826 (roughly Rs. 15,300).

The smartphone powered by an unspecified octa-core processor. The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G had previously been spotted on several certification sites. The 5G variant of the Galaxy A14 launched earlier this year at CES 2023 and is currently available for sale globally, including in India.

The handsets are available for purchase through Samsung.com, Samsung stores, and other partner stores in India.

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G: Key Features

The 5G variant of the smartphone comes in 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage models, which are priced at Rs. 16,499, Rs. 18,999, and Rs. 20,999, respectively.

The dual nano-SIM supported Samsung Galaxy A14 4G sports a 6.6-inch (1,080×2,408 pixel) PLS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

It is powered by an unspecified octa-core SoC with 6GB of RAM.

The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for up to 1TB of expandable storage.

It runs on Android-13-based One UI 5.0.

The Galaxy A14 4G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

A 13-megapixel selfie camera is housed in a waterdrop-style notch in the top centre.

The phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The latest handset from Samsung includes a non-removable 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The Galaxy A14 4G has dimensions of 167.7 x 78.0 x 9.1mm and weighs 201 grams.

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port are among the connectivity options offered with the Galaxy A14 4G along with an accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and light and proximity sensors.

