The Ericsson Mobility Report on Wednesday claimed about India is likely to have 330 million 5G users by the end of 2026. By the end of 2021, the total 5G mobile users globally could be 58 crore. According to an estimate, about 1 million people are buying a new 5G smartphone every day. According to the Ericsson Mobility report by Swedish telecommunication giant Ericsson, the average data usage in India was 13GB per month till the year 2019, which has increased to 14.6GB in the year 2020.

Currently, India ranks second in the average data usage in the world. But it is expected that by the year 2026, the average data consumption in India can be 40GB per month. It is already being expected that 5G data plans in India can be quite expensive. In such a situation, users will have to spend a lot of money for 40GB data per month.

Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India and Head of Network Solutions for Southeast Asia , Oceania and India, Ericsson, said –

“Covid-19 has accelerated India’s digital transformation as more and more consumers rely on digital services – be it digital payments, remote health consultations, online retail or video conferencing – to fulfil their business or personal needs. Accordingly, the average monthly mobile data usage per smartphone continues to show robust growth, boosted by people increasing their smartphone usage while staying at home.”

In the first quarter of 2021, the number of 5G users can be 70 million. It is expected to cover 60 per cent of the 5G population with 3.5 billion by 2026. However, the 5G usage rate may vary from region to region. In Europe, the demand for 5G may be less than China, America, US and Korea.