Mumbai: In major breakthrough, the Reliance Jio started 5G trials in Mumbai using its made-in-India equipment. Issuing a statement, the telecom giant said that it is in talks with Nokia, Samsung and Ericsson for 5 G trials in other cities. Notably, Reliance Jio has applied for 5G trials in Delhi, Hyderabad and Gujarat as well.

As per reports, the 5G network of Reliance Jio went live soon after receiving a trial spectrum from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). However, it is not clear how much speed Reliance Jio was able to attain during the trial.

It may be noted that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had last month given its approval to telecom service providers to conduct six-month trials for the use and application of 5G technology in India.

According to a report by ET, Reliance Jio has worked with both mid and mm wave bands in Mumbai for 5G field trials and the trial is bigger in terms of sites deployed in Mumbai.

As per reports, the Mukesh Ambani-led company had last year tied up with Qualcomm to develop open and interoperable interface-compliant.

The 5G trial of Reliance Jio comes after Airtel kicked off its 5G trials in Gurgaon’s Cyber Hub area. Airtel carried out the 5G trials in the middle band spectrum of 3500 Mhz.

However, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is yet to hold auctions for the 5G spectrum in India. The Standing Committee on Information Technology was earlier this year informed that 5G will roll out in India to some extent for specific uses, by the end of the calendar year 2021 or beginning of 2022, as 4G is expected to continue in India for at least another 5-6 years.