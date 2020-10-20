New Delhi: It is time for superfast internet to finally arrive in India. Also Read - PUBG Unban in India – Is PUBG Teaming Up with Reliance Jio For Digital Partnership in India?

Chipset maker Qualcomm Technologies, Inc and telecom major Reliance Jio on Tuesday came together to announce that they are finally on the path to fast-track the development and rollout of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India. In the latest round of trials, the duo announced they achieved over a 1 Gbps speed, taking India into the Gigabit 5G network portfolio.

Announcing it at the Qualcomm 5G Summit, Mathew Oommen, president, Reliance Jio Infocomm said, "I am excited to announce that with Qualcomm"s technology and support, Jio has indigenously developed a 5G RAN product that has achieved over 1 Gbps throughput…in fact joining the gigabit throughput clock, the product is already tested and validated by a Tier-1 carrier in the US."

With the latest move, India has finally entered the 5G product club. At present, only a handful of nations, including the US, South Korea, Australia, Switzerland and Germany are able to showcase 1 Gbps speeds for 5G customers.

As a result, Qualcomm and Reliance Jio platforms, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation will work together and expand efforts to catalyse an open and interoperable interface compliant architecture based 5G solutions with a virtualized RAN.

How will it benefit Indians?

Bringing a welcome change to the pixelated streaming, buffering, voice cuts and so on that we are so used to by now, the new 5G technology aims to bring to get users to experience the benefits of higher data rates, such as low latency communications and enhanced digital experiences across a variety of connected devices, from 5G-enabled smartphones to enterprise laptops to AR/VR products as well as vertical IoT solutions.

The Big Picture

Earlier this year, Reliance Industries had announced that Qualcomm Ventures will pick up 0.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 730 crore. It recently received the subscription amount for the deal and allotted the equity shares.

RIL had earlier said that Qualcomm Ventures” investment would deepen the ties between Qualcomm and Jio Platforms to support the latter on its journey to rollout advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Indian customers.

The Mukesh Ambani-led Jio’s latest progress dovetails on its overall plan to develop homegrown 5G telecom solutions, as was outlined by him at the company’s annual general meeting in July this year.

In all, Jio Platforms – that houses India”s youngest but largest telecom firm Jio and apps – has raised about Rs 1,52,056 crore from 13 investors, including Facebook, Google, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures, for a total 32.9 per cent stake.