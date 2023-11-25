Home

Technology

8 Easy Ways To Improve Your Google Searches, Explained With Images

8 Easy Ways To Improve Your Google Searches, Explained With Images

Eight simple steps to enhance and improve your Google search.

(Image: unsplash.com)

Improve Your Google Searches: Just imagine a single hour without the search engine Google! How would you feel about not being able to access the tool that provides answers to almost all your questions? Never mind this scenario. Here, we are sharing with you eight simple steps to enhance and improve your Google search with the help of images so that it is much easier for you to comprehend.

Trending Now

1. Use Quotation Marks: Put quotation marks “ and ” around the word or terms to let you search exactly the word/term.

You may like to read

2. Use Of Hyphen or Dashes: Using – before the word/term will exclude it from the search results.

3. Using Tilde: Using ~ will get you the synonyms.

4. Using Two Periods: Use two periods .. between two number ranges.

5. Filetype: This will filter a certain file type related to your search. It will also filter out all the click baits and you will get only what you have searched for.

6. Location: Adding the location will give you the results related to that particular location.

7. Using Wildcard: Use a wildcard like Asterisk *

8. Filter Out Searches: You can filter out search results by using : and ..

(Courtesy: instagram.com/forgoodcode)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.