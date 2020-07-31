Here’s a compilation on the best smartphones under Rs 55,000 in India with a powerful processor, stunning camera features, and strong battery capacity. Companies like Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, and Xiaomi are some of the dominant names in this category. These smartphone manufacturers have launched their best smartphones in 2020 with 5G technology and various other fascinating features. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Roundup July 31, Friday: All That Took Place in Bihar And Mumbai

Let's have a look:

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It has also used a 5G modem, but since there is no 5G in India, so it is not used. The variant we have reviewed has 128GB of storage with 8GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 10 and soon Android 11 based Oxygen OS will be given in it. OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch QHD + Fluid display. Which supports HDR 10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. The company said that the OnePlus 8 Pro’s display achieved an A + rating from DisplayMate, breaking 13 records. It has a 48-megapixel Sony sensor, 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 30X digital zoom, and a 5-megapixel color filter camera sensor. It has a 16-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor. OnePlus 8 Pro has a 4,510mAh battery. Through the Warp Charge 30T, the phone’s battery reaches 60 percent from zero within half an hour. This phone also supports wireless charging. The price of OnePlus 8 Pro in India starts from Rs 54,999.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Tech giant Xiaomi has launched its most special device Mi 10 5G in India. This latest smartphone is equipped with the latest processor, 108-megapixel camera, and powerful display. Apart from this, the company has given many special features to this smartphone. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 boasts a 6.67-inch Full HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. Also, this 5G smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and works on the MIUI 11 operating system based on Android 10.

Xiaomi has launched this smartphone in the Indian market with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. The first variant of this smartphone is priced at Rs 49,999 and the second variant is priced at Rs 54,999. Users have got a quad camera setup in this smartphone, which has a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Apart from this, a 20-megapixel selfie camera has been given in the front of this smartphone. Users have got a 4,780mAh battery in this smartphone, which is equipped with a 10-watt fast charging feature.

Apple iPhone SE 2020

Apple has launched iPhone SE – for the ones who think multiple times before buying. For the first time in the budget category, Apple serves iPhone SE 2020 which is an upgraded version of iPhone SE. Regarding the design of this phone, nothing has been changed compared to the old model, but there have been major changes regarding the processor, RAM, storage, and camera. The iPhone SE 2020 uses the same processor A-13 Bionic given in the iPhone 11 series. Apple has given a 4.7-inch Retina HD display in this new iPhone SE 2020 with HDR 10 playback and Dolby Vision support. Apart from this, Touch ID has been given in it.

The new iPhone has a single rear camera setup which is 12 megapixels and its aperture is F / 1.8. You can also do 4K videography with the camera. For the selfie, it has a 7-megapixel front camera. Features like HDR and portrait will be available with the camera. This phone is available in 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage variants.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 price starts with 44,999 on its official website. The 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant is available in ₹49,999. OnePlus 8 powers by Oxygen OS based on Android 10 and runs by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It brings Adreno 650 GPU with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. One Plus has launched One Plus 8 with 6.55 inches Fluid AMOLED display along with Resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels 402 PPI and Aspect Ratio of 20:9. This latest phone supports sRGB, Display P3, and has screen protection of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. Other features include Reading Mode, Night Mode, Vibrant Color Effect. The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh (non-removable) battery with X55 5G Chipset. The battery of OnePlus 8 supports 30T Fast Charging (5V/6A).

On the camera front, OnePlus 8 Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens. The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor. OnePlus 8 has Dual LED Flash and Multi Autofocus. It doesn’t have any Optical Zoom. Other video features include CINE aspect ratio video recording, Ultra Shot HDR, Nightscape, Micro, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, Cat & dog face detection & focus, AI Scene Detection, RAW Image.

Realme X50 Pro

Realme X50 Pro 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and up to 12GB of RAM. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The biggest USP of Realme X50 Pro is that it has been launched with 5G network support. Like other flagship smartphones, Realme X50 Pro 5G has glass in the back. The price of Realme X50 pro starts from 39,999 for 6GB +128GB. It has a 6.4-inch dual punch-hole display, which offers a sampling rate of up to 180Hz. The phone has a 6.44-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED screen. A dual punch-hole cutout is given on the left side at the top of the screen. The screen of the smartphone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The quad-camera setup has been given in the rear camera of the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphone. A 64-megapixel primary camera is provided on the back of the phone. Besides, the back of the phone has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 2-megapixel portrait camera. Two selfie cameras are provided in the front of the phone. The front has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX 616 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

OnePlus 7T Pro

Like the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7T Pro has also been launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset processor, which is 15 percent faster than the Snapdragon 855 in terms of performance. The phone has been launched with a hedge blue color option. The company has given a 6.67-inch full AMOLED display in this phone, whose resolution is 3120×1440 pixels. Also, Corning Gorilla Glass 3D will be available for screen protection. For better performance, this phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, which will support MIMO and 5G networks. Apart from this, 256 GB internal storage is provided with 4 GB RAM. On the other hand, customers will get 12 GB RAM in McLaren Edition.

Talking about the camera, customers will get a triple rear camera setup in this phone, which has 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Along with this, LED flash is also supported. Users will be able to click a great picture at night with the camera of this phone. Apart from this, the facility of 4K video shoots has also been provided. On the other hand, users will be able to click a great photo with a 16-megapixel pop-up camera. In terms of connectivity, the company has given features like Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type C, and GPS on this phone. Along with this, customers will get 4,085 mAh battery, which is equipped with a 30 W fast charging feature. The price of OnePlus 7T Pro starts from Rs 47,999 in India.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, the light version of the Galaxy S10 in India, intending to offer the flagship feature at a lower price. The company has given Qualcomm’s flagship processor Snapdragon 855 in Galaxy S10 Lite. Apart from this, Android 10 based One UI 2.0 will be available on this phone. The phone has a 6.7-inch Full HD Plus display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels with a Super AMOLED Plus display. It has 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. Talking about connectivity, this phone has a 4500mAh battery which supports super-fast charging along with a 25-watt fast charger. The phone weighs 186 grams and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy S10 Lite has a triple rear camera setup in which the main camera is a 48-megapixel f / 2.0 aperture. The second lens is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and the third lens is a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfie, it has a 32-megapixel front camera. The camera has super steep optical image stabilization that will work with both photo and video along with Gimbal. The phone is priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB +128GB in India.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch liquid retina LCD with a resolution of 1792×828 pixels. Talking about the processor, the phone has A12 Bionic Processor. The back panel of the iPhone XR has a glass that supports wireless charging, while the edge is made of aluminum. The phone has an iOS 12 operating system, although several updates of iOS 12 have also been released after launch. This phone has been given IP67 rating, i.e. this phone can remain in the water for 30 minutes. Also, tea or water splatter will not affect the phone. It is available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB storage variants. The iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch display with a resolution of 1792 × 828 pixels.

On the camera front, Apple iPhone XR has a single rear and single front camera setup. The phone has a 12-megapixel rear camera with an aperture f / 1.8. With the rear camera, you get 5x zoom. The front camera on this phone is 7 megapixels, which has an aperture of 4 / 2.2. The 64GB variant of the Apple iPhone XR is available in Rs 46,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite flaunts a 6.7-inch Full HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The display is Infinity O Super AMOLED. This phone has a 10 nanometer Exynos 9810 processor with a clock speed of 2.8 GHz. It has an S Pen stylus that has many features like low energy and air command. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has a triple rear camera with all three cameras being 12 megapixels. One of these lenses is a wide-angle and one lens is a telephoto lens. Optical image stabilization is available with the camera. The phone has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfie.

The pen found with the Note 10 Lite is different from the Note 10. You can change the camera mode with the Galaxy Note 10’s S Pen, but you cannot do it with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s S Pen. Overall, the Note 10 Lite’s S Pen has fewer features than the Note 10’s S Pen. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite works on Android 10 and UI 2.0 operating systems. The phone is available in Rs 37,999 for 6GB +128GB variant.