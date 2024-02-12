Home

A Step by Step Guide On How to Subscribe ChatGPT Plus AI Tool

ChatGPT is one of the most popular AI tools amongst AI users and enthusiasts. But how does ChatGPT Plus improve the user experience? Here are all the details.

ChatGPT Plus offers added new features for its subscribers (Image Source: Unsplash)

New Delhi: OpenAI introduced ChatGPT on November 30, 2022 and has come a long way since its debut. The popular AI company had also introduced ChatGPT Plus, its subscription-based service, in February 2023, which unlocked the potential of GPT-4, OpenAI’s most advanced language model, offering users enhanced capabilities compared to the free ChatGPT version. But what exactly is ChatGPT Plus, and how can it impact your interactions? Here are all the details on the upgraded AI.

Introducing ChatGPT Plus: The Upgraded AI

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, is an artificial intelligence chatbot that utilises natural language processing to generate human-like text based on the input it receives. It is built on the Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) language model architecture, which allows it to respond to questions, compose written content, and perform various tasks such as coding, composing music, drafting emails, and summarising articles. ChatGPT can be used for a wide range of applications and is available in both free and paid versions. The paid version, ChatGPT Plus, offers additional features such as priority access, faster response times, and access to the internet through plugins. The free version has limitations, including access restrictions during peak periods. ChatGPT Plus also provides access to the latest version of the GPT model and third-party plugins for a subscription fee of $20 per month.

Steps To Subscribe To ChatGPT Plus

Here is an easy guide for users to subscribe to the upgraded ChatGPT Plus for additional benefits.

Visit the OpenAI website and navigate to the ChatGPT Plus page.

Click on the “Subscribe” button.

Create an OpenAI account or log in to your existing one.

Choose your desired subscription plan (monthly or yearly) and enter your payment information.

Review and confirm your subscription details.

Once subscribed, you gain immediate access to the enhanced features of ChatGPT Plus.

ChatGPT Plus vs ChatGPT (free)

The upgraded ChatGPT Plus boasts several advantages over the free version, which are as follows:

Access to GPT-4: Users get to leverage the most sophisticated language model from OpenAI, experiencing improved text generation, translation, and code completion capabilities.

Users get to leverage the most sophisticated language model from OpenAI, experiencing improved text generation, translation, and code completion capabilities. Enhanced Capabilities: Subscribers can enjoy features like in-depth question answering, generating different creative text formats, and even interacting with images and voices.

Subscribers can enjoy features like in-depth question answering, generating different creative text formats, and even interacting with images and voices. Customisable GPTs: Users can tailor the AI’s response style to their specific needs by building and using their own custom GPT models within the Plus subscription.

Users can tailor the AI’s response style to their specific needs by building and using their own custom GPT models within the Plus subscription. Priority Access: As a subscriber, you receive priority access to new features and updates before free users.

These features pave the way for innovative applications across various fields, from creative writing and marketing to research and development.

Responsible Use of AI

ChatGPT is one of the most popular AI tools used, and with the integration of AI into our everyday lives, users must use the new tools responsibly. Here are a few things to be wary of:

Misinformation and bias: The tool can be misused to generate deceptive content, reinforcing harmful stereotypes or spreading misinformation. It’s vital to critically evaluate its output.

The tool can be misused to generate deceptive content, reinforcing harmful stereotypes or spreading misinformation. It’s vital to critically evaluate its output. Academic Dishonesty: ChatGPT Plus could be used for plagiarism or generating fake research papers, undermining academic integrity.

ChatGPT Plus could be used for plagiarism or generating fake research papers, undermining academic integrity. Deepfakes and Manipulation: The ability to interact with images and voices raises concerns about creating deepfakes for malicious purposes.

