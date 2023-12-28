Home

Technology

Simple Aadhaar Hacks: Here’s How To Access mAadhaar App’s Paperless Offline E-KYC Feature

Simple Aadhaar Hacks: Here’s How To Access mAadhaar App’s Paperless Offline E-KYC Feature

The UIDIA has added a new “Paperless Offline e-KYC” feature in the mAadhaar app to make it easier for the users to complete the e-KYC process using Aadhaar.

Simple Aadhaar Hacks: Here’s How To Access mAadhaar App’s Paperless Offline E-KYC Feature

Aadhaar Hacks: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has added a ‘Paperless Offline e-KYC’ feature to the mAadhaar app to make the e-KYC process more convenient for users. The new feature allows users to authenticate Aadhaar, access services like EID/UID retrieval, locate the nearest enrollment centers, and perform mobile and email verification, among other functionalities.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.