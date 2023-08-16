Home

Lost Your Aadhaar Card? Here’s How To Get A New PVC Card From UIDAI

The UIDAI website allows individuals to retrieve the document online using their Aadhaar number, enrolment ID, Aadhaar virtual ID or by entering a registered mobile number or e-mail ID.

UIDAI charges a fee of Rs 50 for a PVC Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar card is one of the most crucial identity proofs for Indians due to its widespread acceptance in the country. The 12-digit unique identity number has now become important for gaining access to several government schemes and benefits. But, what if you lose your Aadhaar card? To rectify the issue, cardholders can retrieve their lost Aadhaar both online and offline using the instructions given by the Unique Identification Authority of India.

Aadhaar can now be retrieved in easy steps by providing just the Aadhaar number, enrolment ID, Aadhaar virtual ID or by entering a registered mobile number or e-mail ID. The UIDAI website allows individuals to retrieve the document online using these particulars. Follow the step-by-step guide below on how to get your e-Aadhaar card or PVC Aadhaar card.

Steps To Get E-Aadhaar

Those who know their Aadhaar numbers can download their e-Aadhaar card from the UIDAI website directly or by using the mAadhaar app. The electronic password-protected copy is signed by the competent authority, UIDAI, and is valid for the same purposes as the physical copy.

Visit the UIDAI website at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Click on the option “Download Aadhaar”.

Enter your Aadhaar number and the given captcha code.

A 4-digit OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP and click on “Submit”.

Your e-Aadhaar will be downloaded in PDF format.

You can also get your e-Aadhaar through the mAadhaar app.

Download the mAadhaar app from the Google Play Store or the Apple store.

Open the app and sign in with your Aadhaar number and biometrics.

Click on “My Aadhaar”.

Under “Download Aadhaar”, click on “e-Aadhaar”.

A 4-digit One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Put the OTP and submit it

The e-Aadhaar will be downloaded in PDF format.

Steps To Order PVC Aadhaar Card

The UIDAI also allows individuals to get their Aadhaar card converted into a PVC card online by paying a fee of Rs 50. The PVC card provides better protection as it has a digitally signed Tamper Proof QR code with photograph and demographic details as well as multiple security features compared to the first issued market plastic cards.

Visit the UIDAI website at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

Click on the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab.

Then navigate to ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’ then click on ‘Order Now’.

Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha.

After proceeding, you will be asked to enter your address and mobile number.

As you submit, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP and click on “Verify”.

A Fee of Rs 50 will be charged for the same.

The PVC Aadhaar card will be delivered to your address within 15 working days after confirmation.

With the coming of Aadhaar, the platform has provided an extremely transparent and hassle-free opportunity to the government to channelise its delivery mechanism under various welfare schemes and programs for the poor and the vulnerable. It has proven to be a convenient and hassle free option by the use of biometrics to reduce the need for multiple documents into one.

