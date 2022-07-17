New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched Aadhaar FaceRD App. The application will enable the Aadhaar Authentication User Agencies (AUA) to capture a person’s face for the authentication process. In a tweet on July 12, UIDAI said, “Aadhaar Face Authentication technology has been developed in-house by UIDAI… Aadhaar FaceRD App captures a live person’s face for Aadhaar authentication using Face Authentication Technology.”Also Read - UIDAI-ISRO Portal: Now Locate Your Nearest Aadhaar Center In Just Few Clicks | Deets Inside

Now, with the help of this newly launched app, verification of Aadhaar card holders can be done anytime and at any place. Hence, Aadhaar holders would not need to carry physical identification. Also Read - UIDAI Launches Aadhaar Face Authentication Service App. Here’s How to Use it

According to the UIDAI, the biometric data of Aadhaar card holders will be stored in the Central Identity Data Repository. This means that the data would not go into private hands. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Don’t Like Your photo in Aadhaar Card? Here’s How to Change it

According to UIDAI, this app can be used for Aadhaar face authentication for various other apps. “Residents are now using the Aadhaar Face Authentication feature by downloading the UIDAI RD App, which can be used for various Aadhaar Authentication Apps like JeevanPraman, PDS, Scholarship schemes, CoWIN, FarmerWelfare schemes,” UIDAI said in a tweet.

How to Use Aadhaar FaceRD App:

Search for Aadhaar FaceRD on Google Play Store.

Download and install the app.

Follow the on-screen face authentication guide

Click on ‘Proceed’ for face authentication.

“A successful face authentication confirms that your physical face which is being scanned for verification matches the one which was captured at the time of enrolment when your Aadhaar number was generated,” according to the UIDAI website.