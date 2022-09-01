New Delhi: Social media giant Meta in its monthly transparency report said it has taken action against 2.7 crore on Facebook and Instagram in July. In the compliance report, Meta said it took action against 2.5 crore posts on Facebook and 20 lakh posts on Instagram to comply with Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.Also Read - Meta Testing New Tools to Help Users Control What They See On Instagram

As per the news agency PTI report, the monthly transparency report stated that on Facebook, action against 1.73 crore spam content was taken. It was followed by 27 lakh post related to "adult nudity and sexual activity" and 23 lakh "violent and graphic content" related content.

Apart from this, Meta said it identified 9.98 lakh "Dangerous Organizations and Individuals: Terrorism" related content and finally it took action against 99.8 per cent of the posts that were identified, the PTI report said.

On Instagram, Meta found that most of the content were in violation to its policy on “suicide and self injury” content followed by “adult nudity and sexual activity” and “violent and graphic content” related post, according to the report.

The action was taken after Meta received 626 complaints from individuals on Facebook and 1,033 complaint for Instagram posts, with the report noting, “between 1st and 31st July, we received 626 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and we responded to 100 per cent of these 626 reports. Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 603 cases.”