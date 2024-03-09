Home

Adobe Express App: Now Create Realistic AI Images On Multiple Platforms; Here’s How

With AI image generation on the rise, here is Adobe's own tool, the Adobe Express, and simple ways on how to use it.

An AI generated image using Adobe Express.

New Delhi: AI image generation has been around on the internet, with many tools flooding the internet and gaining popularity ever since OpenAI’s DALL-E was released. However, it wasn’t too late that the renowned imaging brand Adobe, too, started developing its own AI model called Adobe Firefly to cater for its users. The Adobe Express app harnesses the power of Adobe Firefly’s generative AI for text-to-image creation, offering a range of innovative features tailored for mobile workflows. These features include text-to-image, generative fill, text effects, and video editing tools, enabling users to create high-quality content across various mediums.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use the Adobe Express app for generating AI images.

Steps To Use Adobe Express for AI Images

To use Adobe Express for generating AI Images, follow these steps:

Access Adobe Express: You can use Adobe Express on the web or your mobile device. Ensure your device meets the minimum technical specifications to create content and graphics . Sign In or Sign Up: If you’re an Adobe Creative Cloud subscriber, sign in using the same login credentials you use for Creative Cloud to access the full version of the applications . Explore Features: Adobe Express offers a wide range of features for content creation, including: Text to Image: Create new looks for projects by generating images with Firefly Generative Fill.

Generative Fill: Insert, remove, or replace parts of an image automatically.

Text Effects: Generate attention-grabbing text and messages with AI-generated styling.

Video Editing: Access templates, images, music, animations, and real-time captions.

Expanded Content and Templates: Utilize various video and multipage templates, Adobe Fonts, Adobe Stock assets, and more.

Quick Actions: Edit photos and videos, remove backgrounds, resize images, and perform other tasks efficiently . Create Content: Use the intuitive interface of Adobe Express to design graphics, edit photos and videos, and unleash your creativity with the help of AI-powered tools like Text-to-Image and Text Effects

Adobe Express: All Features

Adobe Express often reminds similarity with Canva, and while the latter is popular for its easy to use UI, Express offers more advanced features and options for users to choose from. Here are all the features Adobe Express offers :

Extensive Template Library : Access a variety of templates for different content types.

AI-Driven Design and Editing Tools : Utilize AI-powered tools for design and editing tasks.

Integration with Adobe Creative Cloud Libraries : Work seamlessly with assets from Photoshop and Illustrator.

Generative AI Features : Benefit from generative AI capabilities like Text to Image and Generative Fill.

Quick Actions : Perform tasks like resizing images, removing backgrounds, converting file formats, and more efficiently.

Video Editing Tools : Edit videos, add captions, trim, merge, and convert videos to GIFs or MP4 formats.

Brand Control Features : Create, edit, and version brand-approved assets.

Real-time Co-editing : Collaborate with team members in real-time and leave feedback easily.

Integrated Workflows with Creative Cloud Apps : Access and work with creative assets from Photoshop and Illustrator directly within Adobe Express.

Add-On Marketplace : Explore add-ons for additional functionalities like 3D illustrations, marketing optimization tools, brand style guides, voiceovers, and more.

