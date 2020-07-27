New Delhi: Hours after the Central government banned 47 more Chinese apps, hugely popular Chinese messaging app WeChat on Monday suspended its services for users in India. As per reports, a number of people using WeChat were automatically logged out from the app. Also Read - Online Searches Drop For TikToK, WeChat, ShareIT as India Bans Chinese Apps

Soon after disabling its services for Indian users, WeChat sent a notification saying that pursuant to Indian law, WeChat is not able to offer services to India users at the moment.

It is believed that the suspension of WeChat in India could affect Chinese nationals who are working in the country and also Indians who were using this app.

The development comes after the Central government earlier in the day banned 47 more Chinese apps, taking the total number of mobile applications banned for being prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and defence of the country, to 106.

These 47 additional Chinese apps that have been banned now were clones and variants of the apps which were blocked earlier. The list of additional apps that have been banned was not immediately available, and there is no official word on the matter yet.

Earlier on June 29, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.