PubG Ban in US after bannned in India? In the recent turn of events for PUBG, US President Donald Trump has banned business with Tencent Holdings which proved to be big news in the global gaming market. Not only this decision leads to New Tech War, but it also caused Tensed shares to plunge by 10%. According to Trump, if the US operations of Tencent Games is not sold to a US company by September, the game will be banned in the country. The most popular video game ever PlayerUnknown's Battleground, famously known as the PUBG, is banned in many countries including India due to its Chinese connection and highly graphical violence. The ongoing tensions grew majorly after Indian and Chinese forces faced off in the Himalayan region, Ladakh. The ultimatum by the US government regarding banning the game might lead to a gaming threat in the country. According to recent reports by Bloomberg, The U.S. Treasury's Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. has asked data reports regarding security from other gaming companies related to Tencent Games.

According to a report by Statista, the viral online gaming PUBG has reached almost seven billion US dollars in 2019. Another report states that the game also has 443.39 thousand concurrent players until August 2020. Now the decision by the US government against the Chinese conglomeration with the gaming companies may lead to a heavy loss for Tencent. In a recent development, US President Trump, stopped all transactions with the popular WeChat App claiming it to attempt national security. The order directly came from the Trump, hasn't clarified as to what exactly will be banned in the app. Only that, the users of WeChat in the US won't be penalized.

The court filing by the Department of Justice, US wrote "Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross does not intend to take actions that would target persons or groups whose only connection with WeChat is their use or downloading of the app to convey personal or business information between users, or otherwise define the relevant transactions in such a way that would impose criminal or civil liability on such users."

The US government has not just targeted the WeChat or Other Gaming companies related to Tencent, but it has also restricted TikTok in the country. said that the app would be banned if the company is not sold to an American company by 20 September. The Trump administration had warned the Beijing based ByteDance to sell its business in the US, warning to ban TikTok by 20 September. Trump said that this app is a threat to America's national security because of China's ownership of TikTok. Steven Mnuchin, The US Treasury Secretary told CNBC –

“I will just say from our standpoint, we’ll need to make sure that the code is, one, secure, Americans’ data is secure, that the phones are secure and we’ll be looking to have discussions with Oracle over the next few days with our technical teams.”