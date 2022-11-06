After Latest iOS Update, Several iPhone Users Facing Technical Glitches: Report

Apple iPhone Update: American technology giant Apple keeps updating its operating system. However, the latest update of iPhone is creating trouble for the users. Many users are regretting installing the new update on their iPhone. According to a 91Mobiles report, many users are complaining of various bugs and issues in the latest iOS 16 update.

The bugs range from screen freeze on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Pro to various animation glitches and some devices have even stopped working.

Here are some of the iOS 16 bugs reported:

Display Stops Responding:

The iPhone 14 Pro users are complaining of the display not responding after the latest iOS 16 update

Green colour dead screen

Several users took to Twitter and reported a new green-screen issue for iPhone 13 users. Users have also complained of facing a strange green screen issue after updating their iPhone 13 to iOS 16. The display of the device has almost stopped working, as the only thing that is visible is a solid green screen.

Spotlight search bug

Apple recently added a little search pill to the iPhone’s display’s bottom. The shadow behind the pill widget appears after the most recent iOS 16.1 upgrade and then abruptly fades. According to the report, one iPhone 14 Pro device with a flaw has been discovered, whereas an iPhone 13 running the identical iOS release is unaffected of the problem.