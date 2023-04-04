Home

Technology

After Mass Layoffs, Meta Now Pauses Remote Work Hiring: Report

After Mass Layoffs, Meta Now Pauses Remote Work Hiring: Report

It is noteworthy here that the company's remote-friendly key description -- "Remote roles are now available in the US, Canada, and Europe, and we'll continue to add more roles in more locations as they become available" -- has also been removed from its website.

After Mass Layoffs, Meta Now Pauses Remote Work Hiring: Report

Meta Pauses Remote Hiring: Meta, after announcing mass layoffs recently, has temporarily paused listing new remote positions to complete the restructuring work that Mark (Zuckerberg) announced last month. According to SFGate, a Meta spokesperson said, “The delisting of remote positions is temporary.” Managers at Meta have reportedly been forbidden from posting new listings with a remote-work option.

“We remain committed to remote work. We’ve merely temporarily paused new remote work applications as leaders complete the restructuring work that Mark (Zuckerberg) announced last month,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

You may like to read

It is noteworthy here that the company’s remote-friendly key description — “Remote roles are now available in the US, Canada, and Europe, and we’ll continue to add more roles in more locations as they become available” — has also been removed from its website.

In March, Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg had said that engineers who joined in-person or fully work in-person generally “performed better on average than people who joined remotely.” He, however, added that the social media platform is “committed to distributed work.”

Employees To Get Lower Bonus Payouts As Meta Looking To Cut Cost

After laying off 21,000 employees in two job cut rounds, Meta is further looking to cut costs, and has reported plans to lower bonus payouts for some workers in its ‘Year of Efficiency’.

Employees who get a “met most expectations” rating in performance review will get a smaller percentage of their bonus and restricted stock award which are due in March 2024, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Thousands of workers have received the affected pay grade in a recent review round.

“We’re making changes to our performance process taking into account learnings and feedback over the last year while optimising for the future. These changes are not related to workforce restructuring,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Zuckerberg said that after restructuring, Meta plans to lift hiring and transfer freezes in each group.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.