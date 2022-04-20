New York: A week after making the offer to buy 100 per cent stake in Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, Elon Musk is now said to invest between $10 billion and $15 billion, roughly between Rs 76,435 crore and Rs. 1,14,664 crore, from his own pocket to buy the popular microblogging site, the New York Post said in a report.Also Read - Elon Musk Takes Another Dig at Twitter Board; Says, 'Their Salary will be $0 if my Bid Succeeds'

As per the report, Elon Musk will launch a tender offer in the next few days and has also tapped Morgan Stanley to raise another $10 billion in debt.

The NYP report also suggested that the billionaire is likely to borrow against his current stake if necessary. At present, Elon Musk holds 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, which makes him one of the biggest shareholders in the company.

After Elon Musk’s offer, the Twitter board had last week said adopted the Rights Plan following an unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire Twitter.

While speaking at the TED 2022 conference in Vancouver, Elon Musk had recently said that he has plan B if Twitter doesn’t accept his offer. However, the US billionaire hasn’t revealed anything about his next move yet.

On April 14, the Tesla CEO made the offer to buy Twitter, saying the social media platform he has criticised for not living up to free speech principles needs to be transformed as a private company.

In a regulatory filing, Twitter Inc. said that Musk, currently the company’s biggest shareholder, has proposed buying the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own at 54.20 per share, an offer worth more than 43 billion.

Musk called that price his best and final offer, although he provided no details on financing. The offer is non-binding and subject to financing and other conditions.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk said in the filing.

Twitter said it has received Musk’s offer and will decide whether it is in the best interests of shareholders to accept or continue to operate as a publicly traded company.

Notably, the billionaire has been a vocal critic of Twitter in recent weeks, mostly over his belief that it falls short on free speech principles.