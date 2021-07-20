TikTok Latest News Today: Exactly a year after its ban in the country, the hugely popular short-video app TikTok could make re-entry to India as TickTock, a new trademark application filed by ByteDance stated on Tuesday. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has filed a trademark for TickTock with Controller General of Patents, Designs and TradeMarks earlier this month.Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India July Update Features Tesla Gigafactory, Model Y Production, and Mission Ignition Mode

As per updates, the trademark application has been filed on July 6 and the description of the service. “Hosting multimedia entertainment content, hosting of multimedia and interactive applications,” the post on Twitter reads. Also Read - BGMI 1.5.0 July Update Rolling Out: Patch Notes, New Vehicles, Features, Guns, Weapons, Glass Windows, and More

The development comes nearly a week after a ByteDance source told a news portal that the company is keen to resume operations given the new IT rules of the Modi government and the Biden administration “deciding to review the security of Chinese apps, instead of outright banning them.” Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India For Apple iOS: Krafton Drops BIG Hint on Release Date. Details Here

However, there is no official confirmation from the company as of yet. Notably, TilTok was among the first batch of 59 Chinese apps in India to be banned by the Central government over the security issue to the country. The other 59 apps that were banned in the initial stage included Shein, Shareit, ES File Explorer, and more were blocked under the provisions of Section 69 of the IT Act and IT rules 2008.

After TikTok was banned in India, many tech companies such as Instagram, Youtube and Snapchat have released their own short video platforms in form of Reels, Shorts, and Spotlight.

After TikTok, the Central government also banned the highly popular mobile game PUBG Mobile, which recently made a comeback as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The South Korean developer Krafton has launched BattleGrounds Mobile India, the re-branded India-specific version of PUBG Mobile. It must be noted that the Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations on Google Play for Android have crossed so far 40 million, with 20 million taking part in the game’s early access launch.

It was recently reported that Shein, the e-commerce platform with its headquarters in China, which was banned by India, is also making its way back to the country, however not as a full-fledged app. As per updates, Shein will be a part of Amazon during the Prime Day sale that’s going to take place later this month. It must be noted that the Amazon Prime Day sale 2021 is scheduled to take place over July 26 and July 27, kicking off on July 26 at midnight.

Despite its complete ban in India, TikTok remains massively popular across the globe. TikTok has recently been downloaded more than three billion times around the world. As per updates from Sensor Tower data, TikTok is the fifth non-game app to ever surpass the three billion install mark.