New Delhi: After the Delhi High Court pulled up Twitter for failing to appoint resident grievance officer (RGO), the microblogging site sought time of eight weeks to appoint a grievance officer. Twitter also told the court that it will make its first compliance report public by July 11.Also Read - Twitter Has Failed to Comply With New IT Rules Despite Repeated Reminders, Centre Tells Delhi HC

Twitter told the Delhi HC on Thursday that it will, in good faith, make an offer of employment to a qualified candidate to fill chief compliance officer position within eight weeks. Twitter informed the court that it has appointed a resident of India as its interim chief compliance officer, effective 6th July. Also Read - Parliamentary Panel on IT Tells Facebook, Google to Comply With New Rules; Follow Law of Land

Twitter further mentioned that it has engaged the services of the Interim Chief Compliance Officer as a contingent worker via a third-party contractor and has addressed a communication to MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology).

On Tuesday, the Delhi HC asked Twitter, “How long will your process take place? This cannot be allowed”.

A bench of Justice Rekha Palli told Twitter’s counsel, “Come up with a clear response, otherwise you will be in trouble”, and sought information on Twitter’s compliance with other provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021) by the next date of hearing.

The high court told central government counsel: “We are not stopping you from taking action, court has not granted any protection to Twitter. If they are in violation, you know what to do.”

The Centre submitted that Twitter India is in clear violation of IT Rules,2021. The Centre had informed the Delhi High Court that Twitter has failed to comply with the IT Rules, 2021 as on July 1, on four counts:

Chief compliance officer not being appointed; The position of the resident grievance officer being vacant; The position of the nodal contact person (even on an interim basis) being vacant; and the physical contact address, which was shown to be there on May 29, was not available on Twitter’s website.

The central government counsel submitted before the court that Twitter was given three-month window to comply with IT Rules, but it did not.