Social media platform Facebook has started an exercise to stop the spread of fake and misinformation. For this, Facebook is going to make some changes in its chatting app Messenger. Earlier, Facebook-owned WhatsApp rolled out a feature that now any forward message can be shared with just one chat. That is, now you will be able to forward messages to only one user at a time. The company has taken this step to prevent misinformation and fake news spreading through its platform on coronavirus.

The maximum limit of the forward message in Facebook Messenger has been reduced to 5. In this case, Facebook Messenger users will be able to send messages to a maximum of 5 people or groups at a time. According to Facebook's claim, by setting the maximum limit of the forward message, fake news will be banned. Also, the extension of the message giving incorrect information will be stopped.

Messenger product manager and director Jay Sullivan said that preventing fake and misinformation during the COVID-19 globally is nothing short of a challenge. But despite this, Facebook is trying to stop the spread of fake news in every way. Jay Sullivan, Director of Product Management, Messenger Privacy, and Safety, said in a statement –

“Limiting forwarding is an effective way to slow the spread of viral misinformation and harmful content that has the potential to cause real-world harm.”

The same year elections are being held in America and New Zealand, where spreading fake news from social media is a big issue. In such a situation, full proof preparation is being done by Facebook before the elections, so that fake news can be curbed.

This latest feature from Facebook was hinted in March that it is being tested internally. In 2019, WhatsApp applied five forwarded chats on a global scale. WhatsApp said that only one chat can be done in a single time. Also, some new privacy features have been added to the Messenger app, which will support Android devices. According to the report, now if you add more users to the forward messenger of the Messenger app, then a message will come from WhatsApp, which will say that it has crossed the maximum limit of its forward message.