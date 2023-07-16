Home

Ageing Can Be Halted, Even Reversed: Harvard Scientists

The study's co-author said the human trials could begin by 2024.

It is further claimed that these cocktails can return cells to their younger versions. (File image)

Anti Ageing: In what’s been hailed a breakthrough, Harvard scientists have, in a study published in the journal Aging, claimed that they have discovered six “chemical cocktails” which reverse ageing in human and mouse cells by “several years”. According to them, each of these cocktails contains 5 to 7 agents and many of these agents are known to treat other mental and physical disorders. What is even more interesting is that the study’s co-author said the human trials could begin by 2024.

It is further claimed that these cocktails can return cells to their younger versions in an effort to halt and even reverse the ageing process.

The team of scientists has hailed this as a breakthrough and a step toward affordable whole-body rejuvenation.

Dr David Sinclair, a molecular biologist at Harvard Medical School and co-author of the study, claimed human trials could begin within the next year. He shared the findings on Twitter.

Grateful to share our latest publication: We’ve previously shown age reversal is possible using gene therapy to turn on embryonic genes. Now we show it’s possible with chemical cocktails, a step towards affordable whole-body rejuvenation 1/17 https://t.co/J9c01lv5FQ — David Sinclair (@davidasinclair) July 12, 2023

Meanwhile, other scientists, including a Harvard professor, have warned the study is “mostly hype and preliminary.” Previous attempts to reverse ageing were only possible through an expensive and time-consuming method called genetic editing. If that process went to market it would cost millions of dollars, says a report by mirror.co.uk.

This latest study builds on existing research into anti-ageing genes. The research which discovered that the expression of specific genes called Yamanaka factors, could convert adult cells into young cells.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

