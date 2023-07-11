Home

Flipkart Offers Apple iPhone 13 for Rs 20,999 Ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale

Interestingly, Flipkart’s price cut on Apple iPhone 13 comes days ahead of the Amazon Prime Day Sale starting on July 15.

New Delhi: E-commerce giant Flipkart is offering an exciting offer on the Apple iPhone 13. The company is currently offering the iPhone 13 at an unbelievable price and is considered to be Flipkart’s “Bestseller.” Interestingly, Flipkart’s price cut on Apple iPhone 13 comes days ahead of the Amazon Prime Day Sale starting on July 15. Amazon’s Prime Day Sale is likely to feature special offers on the iPhones including iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and others.

How To Avail The Deal on Flipkart:

In 2021 the Apple iPhone 13 was launched with a starting price of ₹79,900. The iPhone 13 was launched alongside the iPhone 13 Pro and mini, The Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased for just Rs 20,999 on Flipkart after a discount of Rs 58,901. Interested customers must note that the base variant of the iPhone 13 is listed at ₹60,999 after a discount of Rs 8,901. Additionally, customers can avail a ₹2,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card and HDFC Bank debit card EMI transactions. This will further bring down the price to Rs 58,999. Furthermore, customers can receive a trade-in discount of up to ₹38,000 when exchanging their old smartphones. With all the available offers and bank discounts, buyers can purchase the Apple iPhone 13 for just ₹20,999 from Flipkart.

iPhone 13 Specifications

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

Powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 13 offers top-tier processing power, ensuring seamless multitasking and smooth performance

In terms of photography, the iPhone 13 excels with its advanced camera system.

It houses a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 12-megapixel wide lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

These lenses capture stunning images with excellent detail, dynamic range, and low-light performance.

The device also supports features like Night mode, Deep Fusion, and Smart HDR 4 for enhanced photography experiences.

The iPhone 13 runs on iOS 15, Apple’s latest operating system, which brings a range of new features

It offers enhanced privacy settings, redesigned notifications, and improved FaceTime capabilities, among other exciting additions.

