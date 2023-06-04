Home

Ronaldo To Brad Pitt, AI Artist Reimagines Famous People As Babies And Results Are Amazing | Watch

From AI-generated pictures of a muscular Mahatma Gandhi to depictions of Hollywood actors as Indian monks, there are numerous images that have left people deep in thought.

These AI have been making waves on the internet. (Photo/ Instagram: planet.ai)

Artificial Intelligence is now on its way to becoming a part of our daily lives. People around the world are using various AI tools to streamline their workload. Additionally, artists have opened up a whole new dimension in the creative sector by leveraging these tools. They are now creating mesmerizing and astonishing artwork with the help of AI.

From AI-generated pictures of a muscular Mahatma Gandhi to depictions of Hollywood actors as Indian monks, there are numerous images that have left people deep in thought. Adding to this list, an artist has created adorable images of famous people, imagining them as babies. The artist utilized an AI tool to generate these images, and the results will surely leave you stunned.

Sharing the series of pictures on Instagram, user planet.ai (Andrea Vanzo) showcased what famous individuals like Cristiano Ronaldo, Jay-Z, Elon Musk, Brad Pitt, LeBron James, Beyoncé, Denzel Washington, Jeff Bezos, George W. Bush, Lionel Messi, Leonardo DiCaprio looked like in their childhood. The post also included images of Dwayne Johnson, Selena Gomez, Kanye West, Serena Williams, David Beckham, Taylor Swift, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Arif Alvi.

Take A Look At The Images

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Planet AI (@planet.ai_)

Since being shared on Instagram, the post has garnered thousands of views and likes. It also sparked various thoughts and comments from Instagram users.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Jeff Bezos looks like Boss Baby,” one Instagram user commented.

“You should do presidents,” suggested another user.

“Selena was looking Indian though,” said a third user.

“The representation of Kanye West is accurate,” added another commenter.

Recently, the artist received praise for creating stunning images by merging comic and movie character, Joker, with iconic characters. In these AI-generated images, the artist imagined Joker as the Hulk, Captain America, Batman, Venom, Saitama, Luffy, Iron Man, Spiderman, Black Panther, and even Deadpool.

So, what are your thoughts on these AI-generated images?

