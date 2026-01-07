Home

Ai+ launches NovaWatch smartwatch series in India: Features, models and what to expect

Ai+ enters the wearable market with its NovaWatch smartwatch lineup, featuring health tracking, rotating camera, built-in earbuds and kid-focused safety features ahead of its India launch.

In a bold step into the world of wearables, Ai+ has unveiled its all-new NovaWatch smartwatch range, marking the company’s biggest expansion into smart devices yet. Designed to blend everyday utility with personal style, this exciting lineup is scheduled to launch in India in the first quarter of 2026, with availability through Flipkart and select retail partners.

A Range for Every Lifestyle

Unlike typical single-model smartwatch launches, Ai+ has introduced four distinct NovaWatch models – each tailored to different user needs and preferences. This approach signals a shift in how wearables are being designed: not just as gadgets, but as meaningful companions for modern life.

Here’s a quick look at the lineup:

NovaWatch Active – Focuses on essential health and wellness tracking with a user-friendly design.

NovaWatch Wearbuds – Combines a smartwatch with built-in Bluetooth earbuds, eliminating the need for separate devices.

NovaWatch Kids Geo Fencing 4G – Built for family safety, keeping children connected while giving peace of mind to parents.

NovaWatch Rotatecam 4G – A creator-centric wearable with a rotating camera for expressive visuals and social sharing.

Health Tracking Meets Practical Comfort

At the core of the NovaWatch range is the emphasis on health and wellness. The NovaWatch Active model is crafted for everyday users who want reliable fitness tracking without complexity. With its intuitive interface and comfortable fit, this smartwatch is ideal for anyone looking to improve their daily habits.

Whether you’re monitoring your step count, heart rate, or sleep patterns, this model aims to make health insights effortlessly accessible – the kind of tech that feels personal without being overwhelming.

A Smartwatch That Doubles as Earbuds?

One of the most talked-about innovations in the NovaWatch lineup is the Wearbuds model. It integrates Bluetooth earphones right into the smartwatch body, allowing users to enjoy music or calls without juggling multiple gadgets.

This combination of wearable and audio device could redefine convenience for busy users who want to go hands-free without sacrificing functionality.

Safety First: Kid-Friendly Features

The Kids Geo Fencing 4G Watch steps beyond classic smartwatch features by prioritizing family safety. With built-in connectivity and geofencing capabilities, parents can stay connected to their children – even without a smartphone in hand.

This focus on simplicity and parental reassurance sets it apart in a market crowded with generic wearables.

Creativity on Your Wrist

For those who see technology as an extension of personal expression, the Rotatecam 4G Watch brings an innovative rotating camera to the wearable world. This unique design lets users capture content directly from their wrist – a playful and useful feature for creators and social sharers alike.

What’s Next Before Launch?

While pricing and detailed specifications are yet to be revealed, Ai+ has confirmed that the NovaWatch series will be part of its wider connected ecosystem, complementing existing products and services.

Tech enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see how these smartwatches perform in real-world use – but early signs suggest that NovaWatch could be one of the most versatile wearables of 2026.

