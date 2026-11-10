AI, payments, smarter messaging: What is WhatsApp’s big plan? Global head Kunal Shah reveals

WhatsApp global head Kunal Shah unveils a three-pillar growth roadmap focused on artificial intelligence integration, in-app digital payments and upgraded messaging features.

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New Delhi: WhatsApp is set to expand beyond traditional messaging, prioritizing artificial intelligence, digital payments, and enhanced communication tools under its new global head, Kunal Shah. Outlining the platform’s future roadmap after spending his first four months assessing global user needs, Shah emphasized building seamless everyday utilities within the app. Serving over three billion users worldwide, WhatsApp will focus on integrating financial and telecom services alongside AI-driven task management, making daily interactions and transactions faster while preserving core privacy standards.

“I think of WhatsApp like a shared language, spoken by 3bn+ people. Sometimes we use words, and sometimes it’s a voice note to a parent, a sticker that ends an argument, or a “that was a fun dinner” at the end of the night. Language is at the heart of everything we as people do. We write letters, tell stories, get things done and make plans for the future. A WhatsApp chat is often where we start,” he stated. “I’ve spent the last few months listening and understanding what our users want from us and what I heard is simple: help people stay close to those who matter to them, and get more done on WhatsApp. So that’s what we’ll build,” Shah added.

The first priority will be to make conversations more expressive and user-friendly. WhatsApp plans to improve features such as voice notes, group chats, stickers and video interactions to reflect changing communication habits. Highlighting the scale of engagement on the platform, Shah said users send more than 10 billion voice messages and over four billion stickers every day.

The second major focus will be simplifying financial and everyday transactions. Shah noted that several activities, including paying bills, accessing financial services and staying connected while travelling, often begin with a WhatsApp conversation but require users to switch to other applications to complete them.

“Too many things start in a chat and end with many more steps somewhere else: paying a bill, borrowing money, staying connected when you travel. Each handoff to another task costs time. We’re working with financial services and telecom partners so that finishing something feels as easy as starting it,” he noted. Artificial intelligence will form the third pillar of WhatsApp’s development strategy.

(With inputs from agencies)